Cute 3D Wheelbarrow

Hey Dribbblers, Here is my first Dribbble 3D Shot from Orix Creative Agency Team ✌️
“alair 3D” is for sale only for the next three days. Get it now and save an astonishing 46% on 180 3D assets.
Get it here 👇
https://gum.co/alair3d
Orix Creative Agency
_
Instagram | Facebook | Behance