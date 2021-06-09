Margherita Perugini

Patent Starters

Margherita Perugini
Margherita Perugini
  • Save
Patent Starters branding illustration
Download color palette

Illustrations for a white paper, a report meant to inform readers concisely about a complex issue.
As part of the project, I designed scribbled illustrations, featured in each page, where the consistent use of the brand colors strengthens the brand’s visual identity.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Margherita Perugini
Margherita Perugini

More by Margherita Perugini

View profile
    • Like