Energyshift - Reducing home working energy consumption

"energyshift" was a week long project to design and prototype an app to help reduce energy consumption in the home. The focus was on working from home and how the user can separate personal and work energy consumption, by separating the devices used for work, and used for fun. By synching the users work calendar, the app sends notifications to the user to prompt them to turn off the relevant devices for that time frame, e.g. when the user finished their scheduled lunch break, the app reminds the user to turn off the relevant devices used during that time, such as the "Lounge TV", or "Kitchen Radio", the same happens at the end of the work day, with work devices.

The graphs were made using:

https://www.figma.com/community/file/855517047816771255

Icons made by prettycons from www.flaticon.com