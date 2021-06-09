Jahirul Haque Jony

Roundy Logo Design, R Modern Logo Mark.

Jahirul Haque Jony
Jahirul Haque Jony
  • Save
Roundy Logo Design, R Modern Logo Mark. app logo lettering typography wordmark minimalistic logo abstract modern logo minimalist logo simple brand identity logo presentation app logo icon p logo mark 2020 2021 top 5 popular dribbble shots branding logo designer logo popular logo
Download color palette

Roundy - R Modern Logo Design.

==============================

This logo is unused for sale! If you are interested to buy this logo, Contact with me.
Hopefully you all guys will love it. Press to Love Button & don’t forget to follow me!
Please fell free to submit your inspiring comment,
Thank you

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

johirulhaquejoni@gmail.com |
instagram

----
Follow me on
behance

Jahirul Haque Jony
Jahirul Haque Jony

More by Jahirul Haque Jony

View profile
    • Like