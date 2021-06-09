Japanese Streetwear collection

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Creative project developed for client from Australia.
It has been a great project, where we build illustration for t-shirts.
The illustration is a streetwear style that I have been developing, which unites a complex and minimalist line, old Japanese style, development of beautiful patterns and abstract spots that unite the composition.
The project develops "contemplations". To transmit positive energy and think, grow, breathe and stop for a second, in this world that sometimes takes us ahead.
Great client, great creative project. Here you will see the mock ups.
I love art, I love design, I love illustration, I love fashion.