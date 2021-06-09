Vadastu

King Pizza Logo Design

King Pizza Logo Design logotype hot restaurant delicious eat geometric icon packaging red pizza king design branding minimalist logos logomark logodesign flat design
Logo and Branding Design for King Pizza.
Any suggestions are welcome :)
👉 Checkout more of my works @
www.instagram.com/vadastu_design
www.behance.net/vadastu_design

