Yogesh
QClay

News Website – Visual Exploration

Yogesh
QClay
Yogesh for QClay
Hire Us
  • Save
News Website – Visual Exploration exploration yogesh minimal clean web design design concept news
Download color palette

Visual exploration for a news website that collects news from different news website on the internet.

Press 'L' to like ❤️ the project.
Find me on Instagram

*Images credits goes to respective owners.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
QClay
QClay
Have an awesome project? Let’s chat👋
Hire Us

More by QClay

View profile
    • Like