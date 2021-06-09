Made Golf Co. Monogram Design

Made Golf Co.

Here is a monogram design for a golf clothing company. This is a personal project of mine playing with badges, monogram and logotype design. I will begin playing with combining baseball themes with golf and see what happens. Excited to see how this plays out.. no pun intended ⚾️⛳️

Look forward to sharing some more.

