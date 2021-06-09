Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bea López Romero

A-one, a-two, you know what to do!

Bea López Romero
Bea López Romero
  • Save
A-one, a-two, you know what to do! drawing lines swing jazz lindy hop dance vintage music illustration art
Download color palette

Lindy hop concept illustration.
Lindy Hoppers: Leon James, Willa Mae Ricker, Frankie Manning, Lucille Middleton
Check out more at IG @baetrisa or Behance @bealopezromero

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Bea López Romero
Bea López Romero

More by Bea López Romero

View profile
    • Like