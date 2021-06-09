Independent School - Beyond Measure

I was recently commissioned by Journey Group to create four illustrations for Independent School magazine. Each illustration accompanies a different article in the 'Perspectives' section, exploring ideas related to different education insights.

This particular illustration is about schools using surveys to provide insights into student health and wellbeing. These allow schools to make beneficial changes informed by data.

A big thanks to Journey Group, Mike Ryan and art director Jacob Melton.

You can see the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121192719/Independent-School-Perspectives

© Zara Picken 2021 www.zarapicken.com