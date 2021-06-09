Electricity Provider Website Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Let us give you another look at our website design for Energizou, the electricity provider in Brazil focused on the retail market and providing their services mostly to supermarkets, commercial buildings, and small manufacturers. Here you can see the hero section of the web page offering the visitor to try savings estimation, with the custom hero illustration, solid visual hierarchy, and instantly noticeable call-to-action button. Stay tuned to see more!
Also, welcome to read about types of images in web interfaces, check the best practices of product page design, learn how to reach design consistency, and review the guide into basic types of web pages.
