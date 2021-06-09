Sheikh Tamara Akther

CoScreen Landing Page

Sheikh Tamara Akther
Sheikh Tamara Akther
Hire Me
  • Save
CoScreen Landing Page best 2021 popular top shot best shot colorful redesign branding header graphic design trending marketing business ux ui creative design website trending design landing page web design
Download color palette

Hello Guys!!!
Today I have tried to redesign this page, and give it a new look.
Hope you guys like it and feel free to share any kind of feedback.
CoScreen

Work Inquiry
Sheikh.ttoma@gmail.com

Follow Me
Dribbble | Instagram | Linkedin

Sheikh Tamara Akther
Sheikh Tamara Akther
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sheikh Tamara Akther

View profile
    • Like