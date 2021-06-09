Independent School - Time and Purpose

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I was recently commissioned by Journey Group to create four illustrations for Independent School magazine.
This illustration accompanies an article about school advisory programs, discussing how they can have a lasting impact on student wellbeing. However, many advisory programs suffer from a lack of time and training.
A big thanks to Journey Group, Mike Ryan and art director Jacob Melton.
You can see the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121192719/Independent-School-Perspectives
© Zara Picken 2021 www.zarapicken.com