Big Martes

Big Martes jazz crayon drawing illustration vintage hand music vinyl art dance lindy hop swing
Virtual " Big Martes"
At Big Mama Swing Madrid
During the COVID pandemic lockdown
Check more at IG @baetrisa or Behance @bealopezromero

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
