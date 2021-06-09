Kyle Makischuk 💿
Dose — Design System & Exploration

Here's a screen from the Dose project we worked on in June 2020.

We brought in some of the components that we built out in the design system behind the screen. Had a blast working with the MARTIN typeface from VOCAL and GT Pressura from Grilli Type.

Using our gifts to bringing peace to people's lives.
