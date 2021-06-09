Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lay

Yet Another Great Online Banking App Concept

Lay
Lay
Hire Me
  • Save
Yet Another Great Online Banking App Concept online banking fintech neobank banking design ui app mobile ios
Download color palette

Hey there 👋

Take a look at this online banking concept that tracks all financial activity and lets you overview and manage different cards and accounts.

Its neat and simple UI helps users to navigate the app quickly and stress-free.

What are your thoughts? Press L and leave your comments below 👇

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Lay
Lay
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lay

View profile
    • Like