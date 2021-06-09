Yet Another Great Online Banking App Concept

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there 👋
Take a look at this online banking concept that tracks all financial activity and lets you overview and manage different cards and accounts.
Its neat and simple UI helps users to navigate the app quickly and stress-free.
What are your thoughts? Press L and leave your comments below 👇