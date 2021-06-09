Sofia / the unicorn

Mira Fertility Tracker: website animation

Sofia / the unicorn
Sofia / the unicorn
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

A small preview from our website redesign for Mira Fertility Tracker! Before UI/UX work, we did branding enhancement and created brand guidelines together with illustrations style.

Sofia / the unicorn
Sofia / the unicorn
Welcome to our illustrations & animation portfolio!
Hire Me

More by Sofia / the unicorn

View profile
    • Like