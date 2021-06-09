Zara Picken

Independent School - New Waves

digital paper art paper craft papercut journey sea sailing boat ship future books student teaching learning education
This illustration for Independent School magazine was inspired by an article about books examining the past, present and future of education.

A big thanks to Journey Group, Mike Ryan and art director Jacob Melton.

You can see the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121192719/Independent-School-Perspectives

© Zara Picken 2021 www.zarapicken.com

