Nusrath Rahman

LADY BUG

Nusrath Rahman
Nusrath Rahman
  • Save
LADY BUG trend 2021 best logo design concept negative space modern logo flat modern minimalist app logo mobile app icon app icon business logo logoart graphic design simple logo dribbble best shot trend minimal bug lady branding logo
Download color palette

Hi,
This is my new shot "LADY BUG". The concept is lady and bug. I hope everyone like this shot. Have you any question please contact me.
Thanks
For Freelancer Help: nfrahman32446@gmail.com

Nusrath Rahman
Nusrath Rahman

More by Nusrath Rahman

View profile
    • Like