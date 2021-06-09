PP 217: Blaze Your Own Creative Path on Your Own Terms

NEW PERSPECTIVE PODCAST EP 217: Blaze Your Own Creative Path on Your Own Terms

Here’s what I’ve learned in my 11-ish years of grinding on the side of a day job:

💡 There is no “one-size-fits-all” creative career path.

I used to try and follow in my idol’s footsteps the realms of art, design, podcasting, speaking, etc.

However, following someone else’s path only made me feel like an unfulfilled and unsuccessful version 2.0 of them.

Instead, I decided to bet on myself and do things my way OUTSIDE a day job, family, and life responsibilities.

That’s what blazing your own path is all about:

🔥 Making moves on your own terms.

🔥 Being patient and NOT seeking shortcuts.

🔥 Staying focused with your eyes on the prize.

My goal with this episode is to put you in a position to do your thing full-time one day.

Listen to the full episode here.