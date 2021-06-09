Sergei Safonov

Daily UI #024 Boarding Pass

Daily UI #024 Boarding Pass @ui design @daily-ui
The twenty-fourth entry of my 100 days of UI challenge!

Disclaimer: These are experiments :)

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
