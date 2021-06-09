Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Typographic composition (Mug)

Typographic composition (Mug) gifts souvenirs souvenir typography merchandise merch coffee cuppatea cupoftea teacup tea mugs mug cups cup print printdesign typographic typetreatment gift
Designed several typographic compositions. They could be used in merchandise (posters, gifts, souvenirs, t-shirts, mugs).

Check out more on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/103827133/Love

Создал несколько шрифтовых композиций и оформил их в виде сувениров (плакатов, постеров, футболок, кружек).

