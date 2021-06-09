Focus on the good-Illustration for the last #woifridays

I made this illustration for the @womenofillustration page's weekly #WOIFridays. The given prompt was 'Focus on the good', which came just at the right time, after a low period in my personal life. Finally things are getting back on track again. :)

