Focus on the good-Illustration for the last #woifridays

Focus on the good-Illustration for the last #woifridays focus good feel good hope rain female illustrator female artist women of illustration womenofillustration woifridays human heart heart sun procreate illustration graphic design drawing digitaldrawing digital art design
I made this illustration for the @womenofillustration page's weekly #WOIFridays. The given prompt was 'Focus on the good', which came just at the right time, after a low period in my personal life. Finally things are getting back on track again. :)
