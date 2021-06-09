Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fasih Shaukat

EAT-YA - Want Food? We Deliver

Fasih Shaukat
Fasih Shaukat
  • Save
EAT-YA - Want Food? We Deliver design wireframing uiux uidesign ux research ui mobile prototypes adobe xd food app ui buy food food app
Download color palette

EAT-YA is a local food app, which brings a good quality food for their customers.

Fasih Shaukat
Fasih Shaukat

More by Fasih Shaukat

View profile
    • Like