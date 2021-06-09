Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abu Naser

Luxury Car Rent Landing Page

Abu Naser
Abu Naser
Hire Me
  • Save
Luxury Car Rent Landing Page landing page design landing page uidesign ui typography minimal design
Luxury Car Rent Landing Page landing page design landing page uidesign ui typography minimal design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble.jpg
  2. Homepage.jpg

Hello everyone👋
I'm very happy to share with you about my Luxury Car Rent Landing Page exploration😍. How was it? let me know about comment section. your feedback are always appreciated. thank you❤️.

have any projects?
say hello: abun23117@gmail.com

You can also follow me on
Instagram / Linkedin / Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Abu Naser
Abu Naser
UI/UX Designer. Available for freelance projects
Hire Me

More by Abu Naser

View profile
    • Like