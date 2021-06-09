Aysel Garayeva

Ice cream / ICELAND – Business Card

Aysel Garayeva
Aysel Garayeva
  • Save
Ice cream / ICELAND – Business Card clean businesscard stationery letterhead business card template identity business card design vector brand identity ice cream iceland business card typography illustration minimal design branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Some business cards I designed for "Iceland" ice cream concept

Aysel Garayeva
Aysel Garayeva

More by Aysel Garayeva

View profile
    • Like