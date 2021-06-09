Alena Bednářová

EsQoffee logo design

Alena Bednářová
Alena Bednářová
  • Save
EsQoffee logo design branding coffee graphic design vector logo
Download color palette

EsQoffee is a container coffee shop that will serve coffee to travelers who are visiting Kenya. The shop is located along the Great rift valley so people can enjoy great sceneries while taking a break from driving with locally sourced coffee in their hand.

See the whole project here: https://designbyalena.myportfolio.com/esqoffee

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Alena Bednářová
Alena Bednářová

More by Alena Bednářová

View profile
    • Like