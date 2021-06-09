EsQoffee logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
EsQoffee is a container coffee shop that will serve coffee to travelers who are visiting Kenya. The shop is located along the Great rift valley so people can enjoy great sceneries while taking a break from driving with locally sourced coffee in their hand.
See the whole project here: https://designbyalena.myportfolio.com/esqoffee