Hédi T.

Celestial bodies illustration

Hédi T.
Hédi T.
Hire Me
  • Save
Celestial bodies illustration cover design cover album psychedelic space trippy universe planet earth eye eyes moon sun procreate illustration graphic design drawing digitaldrawing digital art design
Download color palette

A trippy illustration I did not so long ago, while travelling home.
Check out more of my work here on Dribbble, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/art.side.of.hedi/
and on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/hedi-t

Don't forget to press 'L' if you like my artworks.
Thanks for checking it out!

Hédi T.
Hédi T.
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Hédi T.

View profile
    • Like