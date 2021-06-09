Checkout - BeatsFind

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, guys!
A few days ago, I went to my hometown, and, as usual, I went to see my college friends and my childhood friend. My childhood friend makes beats and I always like what he makes. One day I asked, "How do you sell beats?" and he showed me a couple of examples, and I was inspired.
You know how it is. When one little skill presentation changes many things around you.
By the way, his last bit is here: https://soundcloud.com/rdkbeat/18a
What did you think, did you like it? Like it if you did, leave a comment if you have something to say.
Want to create a product together? Write here: eliasmaurits@gmail.com.