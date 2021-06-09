Checkout - BeatsFind

Hi, guys!

A few days ago, I went to my hometown, and, as usual, I went to see my college friends and my childhood friend. My childhood friend makes beats and I always like what he makes. One day I asked, "How do you sell beats?" and he showed me a couple of examples, and I was inspired.

You know how it is. When one little skill presentation changes many things around you.

By the way, his last bit is here: https://soundcloud.com/rdkbeat/18a

