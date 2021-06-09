Fern Thatcher

ROOTS Luxury Interior Brand Identity

ROOTS - Luxury interior design brand

The overall identity follows a less is more approach, letting the photography of ROOT's work do the talking, whilst using horizontal and vertical lines as a secondary focal point.

Quality is instilled by using a serif typeface for the logo. It has recessed elements in the letterforms, characteristic of furniture, providing an insight into the brand and a small nod to ROOT's attention to detail.

