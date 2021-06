Professional Minimal Style Business Card design

Business Card design for a company ALL ARCHS COVERED by @mrxajid

Follow us for Best Design Inspiration, DM us for a custom design order,

Visit Fiver https://www.fiverr.com/mrxajid.

Visit Behance https://www.behance.net/mrxajid.

Visit instagram https://www.instagram.com/gfxxajid/

visit shutterstock https://www.shutterstock.com/g/gfxxajid