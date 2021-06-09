Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marco Feicht

Realschule Puchheim – Mobile first web design

Marco Feicht
Marco Feicht
  • Save
Realschule Puchheim – Mobile first web design germany school green education graphic design blue white webd design website logo digital design minimalistic clean
Download color palette

Get ready for our latest project!

Four years ago, we started our agency with the website relaunch of the Realschule Puchheim - a Germany-based secondary school.

Now, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, we created a stunning new website. It allows editors to make changes in minutes and create a flexible page with predefined modules.

In this project we followed a mobile-first approach to deliver information fast and detailed. So, we integrated FeichtMedia ImageManager to automatically serve optimized images.

Check out the whole case study on our website.

————————
FeichtMedia is a Munich-based award-winning creative and digital agency. We create unique websites that help our partners to stand out and connect to people.

We’re available for work! - You can find us at: https://feicht.media
Follow us on social: Facebook // Instagram // LinkedIn

Marco Feicht
Marco Feicht

More by Marco Feicht

View profile
    • Like