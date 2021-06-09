Realschule Puchheim – Mobile first web design

Trending designs to inspire you
Four years ago, we started our agency with the website relaunch of the Realschule Puchheim - a Germany-based secondary school.
Now, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, we created a stunning new website. It allows editors to make changes in minutes and create a flexible page with predefined modules.
In this project we followed a mobile-first approach to deliver information fast and detailed. So, we integrated FeichtMedia ImageManager to automatically serve optimized images.
Check out the whole case study on our website.
————————
FeichtMedia is a Munich-based award-winning creative and digital agency. We create unique websites that help our partners to stand out and connect to people.
We’re available for work! - You can find us at: https://feicht.media
