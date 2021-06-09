Education Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi There!!
This is a landing page site for educational schools. Berkemajuan.id is only a tagline with the aim of increasing brand awareness from
audience on the social media channels of the PP Muhammadiyah Educational Education Council.
Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press "L" to show love ❤️
We are available for new projects
📭 Email: kangadit.dev@gmail.com
😀 Instagram: @kangadit._
🛍️ Portfolio: t.ly/fbyY