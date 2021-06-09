Full twitch overlay package for a #japanese girl

Trending designs to inspire you
We were working on this custom logo design and its full twitch overlay package made for our amazing client ✨ , it was really cool to make! The whole theme was based on a japanese vibe coloured in dark and baby blue 💙;For the logo we we created a japanese girl holding a kitsune mask and two ninja swords over her back🤩 🤩
Do you feel the japanese vibes over here guys?👘
Follow @phsgraphix for more of these ! link in here https://bit.ly/2UQduRC if you need to purchase yours 👌🏼