Full twitch overlay package for a #japanese girl

Full twitch overlay package for a #japanese girl logo branding motion graphics graphic design animation 3d
We were working on this custom logo design and its full twitch overlay package made for our amazing client ✨ , it was really cool to make! The whole theme was based on a japanese vibe coloured in dark and baby blue 💙;For the logo we we created a japanese girl holding a kitsune mask and two ninja swords over her back🤩 🤩

Do you feel the japanese vibes over here guys?👘

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
