Marta Ferri Portfolio

Portfolio website for Marta Ferri, a fashion designer well-known for her signature bespoke tailoring. I designed a smooth homepage interaction to quickly give an overview of her projects. Entering the website, the user dives into her colorful world, presented with a clear structure and an interesting cross-navigation between projects, built to make you want to see more.