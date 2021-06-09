Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marta Ferri Portfolio

Marta Ferri Portfolio design ux ui webdesign branding
Portfolio website for Marta Ferri, a fashion designer well-known for her signature bespoke tailoring. I designed a smooth homepage interaction to quickly give an overview of her projects. Entering the website, the user dives into her colorful world, presented with a clear structure and an interesting cross-navigation between projects, built to make you want to see more.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
