New Fade | Lead Generation Landing Page

Hi There,

Take a look at our lead generation landing page design for a hair specialist unit, Newfade.

We focused on aesthetic before and after transitions on this landing page to instill additional confidence in visitors to try out the product/services.

Please hit "L" if you like this shot 👍

👉 More lead generation landing page designs: https://bit.ly/3tiYxaN

Follow us to see our future works :)

👉 Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:

Dribbble | YouTube | Twitter