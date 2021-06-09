Margherita Perugini

Vanity Fair Green

webdesign illustration ui
Web design and illustrations for Vanity Fair Green, an online event produced by Condé Nast Italy for the 2021 digital Milano Design Week. The website featured a custom virtual garden where the users could help to plant 5000 trees.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
