Live on Kickstarter! The New Wireframe Deck

We're live on Kickstarter with the UX Kits Wireframe Deck version 2, a deck of cards for building website or app layouts, right on a desk.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/uxkits/wireframe-deck-build-wireframes-on-your-desk

I would truly appreciate any support, and please share it with your designer friends. Thank you so much!

While design apps are great for designers, and many do allow collaboration, they don’t get everyone participating in a creative and fun way that doesn’t require staring at a computer.

The deck allows you to take a break from the screen and experiment with different layouts in a hands-on activity that gets anyone involved in the design process, regardless of their expertise. Or use it on your own to spark ideas or with clients, teams, developers, product managers and students.

Included in the deck are 130 square cards, each representing a common website or user interface element, with a low fidelity mockup on one side and a high fidelity design on the other. A high quality storage box and tab dividers help you organize your cards.

If you're familiar with version 1, here's what's new:

- Fully redesigned

- The new rigid, 2-piece storage box in an anti-scratch matte finish

- 8 tab dividers

- 25% larger cards

- 50 more cards (from 80 to 130)

- 25% heavier paper stock

- New accordion instruction booklet

- Improved printing quality

Thanks again!