Virtual Offsite Graphics

Virtual Offsite Graphics animation motion graphics branding design render 3d cgi blender
I helped create some graphics for a virtual offsite presentation. We had a pretty quick turn around, so the concept was pretty loose, but I had some fun creating some visual eye candy for title and section slides.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Senior Digital Product Designer at Root Insurance Co.
