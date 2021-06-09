Good for Sale
Milestone Typeface

Milestone Typeface
Milestone

Price
$19
Available on Creative Market
Milestone

Milestone inspired from Vintage baseball sport, sign painting, labeling, suitable for logo, product names packages, labels, old fashioned coffee shops, bars and everything with specific characteristics of past times. Milestone is great combine to create something good and vintage feel

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
