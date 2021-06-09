Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jelena Vasiljevic

WWF Education Centre illustration, Fiddler Crab

WWF Education Centre illustration, Fiddler Crab fiddler crab crab jlnvasiljevic wwf minimal design animal nature illustration
More illustrations of various animals for the World Wide Fund for Nature and their Education Centre in a nature reserve in Hong Kong.

Fiddler crab 🦀

AD: Ian Haswell

Check out the whole project over at Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120495373/WWF-Education-Centre-illustrations

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
