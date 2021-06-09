WWF Education Centre illustration, Fiddler Crab

Trending designs to inspire you
More illustrations of various animals for the World Wide Fund for Nature and their Education Centre in a nature reserve in Hong Kong.
Fiddler crab 🦀
AD: Ian Haswell
Check out the whole project over at Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120495373/WWF-Education-Centre-illustrations