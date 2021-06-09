Good for Sale
Modular Font

Modular 16 fonts

Modular 16 fonts

Modular is Uppercase typeface with strong character, unified, and articulate, smooth curves, all caps display with total 16 weights.

Inspired by precision of computer terminal, application, clean layout. Modular unified letterform, uppcase are excel in User Interfaces Experience, Headline, Stand alone display and short paragraph or contents. Each font in the family can stand on its own, dynamic and authoritative in their own right refer display on 11.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
