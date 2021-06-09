Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
C'est la V.it

C'est la V.it guidelines brand branding design
Brand Guidelines for fashion label C’est la V.
Everything in C’est la V speaks of freedom, travel, lightheartedness, from patterns to styling, inspired by the 70s and boho imagery.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
