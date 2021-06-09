Sangria Wine (or the best landing page ever)

Trending designs to inspire you
Imagine this illustration on your next landing page for your business. Anyone would just buy your product, I guarantee you that.
This illustration was done after a day full of client work, so it is for my personal project called "Barcelonatella", where I draw things from Barcelona (where I currently live).
Sangria is one very famous drink in Spain, but in Barcelona is more popular among tourists. However, its gradient needed to be portrayed yes or yes.