Yogatella

Sangria Wine (or the best landing page ever)

Yogatella
Yogatella
Hire Me
  • Save
Sangria Wine (or the best landing page ever) colorful art wine sangria drinks landing page web design design drawing vector branding logo ui marketing digital illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Imagine this illustration on your next landing page for your business. Anyone would just buy your product, I guarantee you that.
This illustration was done after a day full of client work, so it is for my personal project called "Barcelonatella", where I draw things from Barcelona (where I currently live).
Sangria is one very famous drink in Spain, but in Barcelona is more popular among tourists. However, its gradient needed to be portrayed yes or yes.

Yogatella
Yogatella
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Yogatella

View profile
    • Like