ROMEGA Clothing Logo Design | 2018

ROMEGA Clothing Logo Design | 2018 moda fashion logo fashion logotype horse logo horse logo longe logo love graphic design illustration illustrator logoinspiration logo design logo logodesign branding
Romega is a women's clothing brand in IRAN
In the Pahlavi language, Romega means Mare
So we used the meaning of its name to design the logo
Due to the youthfulness of this brand, a modern logo with high energy was designed

