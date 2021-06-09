Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
WATCHBOX ・ prototype

WATCHBOX ・ a fairly unique movie streaming service that intends to cover the niche of rather unconventional treasures.

prior to the actual implementation by in-house developers, an interactive prototype was provided early on. in this way, topics such as user flow or motion patterns could already be experienced hands-on during the conceptual stages.

while working for the agency milk i composed the key visuals, built a prototype website and was substantially involved in the development of the design system.

date ・ july 2017
client ・ rtl mediengruppe
agency ・ milkdesign
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
