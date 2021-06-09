WATCHBOX ・ webdesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
WATCHBOX ・ a fairly unique movie streaming service that intends to cover the niche of rather unconventional treasures.
the project's general idea was for everything to be unordinary. WATCHBOX had to stand out and be different, especially in comparison to the long list of competitors.
while working for the agency milk i composed the key visuals, built a prototype website and was substantially involved in the development of the design system.
date ・ july 2017
client ・ rtl mediengruppe
agency ・ milkdesign
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
view full project on my website.