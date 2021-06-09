Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
jaro.io

WATCHBOX ・ webdesign

jaro.io
jaro.io
Hire Me
  • Save
WATCHBOX ・ webdesign interactiondesign designsystem prototyping webdesign identitydesign
Download color palette

WATCHBOX ・ a fairly unique movie streaming service that intends to cover the niche of rather unconventional treasures.

the project's general idea was for everything to be unordinary. WATCHBOX had to stand out and be different, especially in comparison to the long list of competitors.

while working for the agency milk i composed the key visuals, built a prototype website and was substantially involved in the development of the design system.

date ・ july 2017
client ・ rtl mediengruppe
agency ・ milkdesign
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
view full project on my website.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
jaro.io
jaro.io
why fit in when you can stand out?
Hire Me

More by jaro.io

View profile
    • Like