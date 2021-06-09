WATCHBOX ・ key visuals

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
WATCHBOX ・ a fairly unique movie streaming service that intends to cover the niche of rather unconventional treasures.
these flashy pairs of eyes form the core of WATCHBOX’ visual identity. each pair guides the user through one of the various genres offered by the service. they form an integral part of the overall corporate design.
while working for the agency milk i composed the key visuals, built a prototype website and was substantially involved in the development of the design system.
date ・ july 2017
client ・ rtl mediengruppe
agency ・ milkdesign
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
view full project on my website.