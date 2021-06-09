WATCHBOX ・ key visuals

WATCHBOX ・ a fairly unique movie streaming service that intends to cover the niche of rather unconventional treasures.

these flashy pairs of eyes form the core of WATCHBOX’ visual identity. each pair guides the user through one of the various genres offered by the service. they form an integral part of the overall corporate design.

while working for the agency milk i composed the key visuals, built a prototype website and was substantially involved in the development of the design system.

date ・ july 2017

client ・ rtl mediengruppe

agency ・ milkdesign

