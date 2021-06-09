Onscreen Basketball Scoreboard

Trending designs to inspire you
I have always known that the actual Olympic Games onscreen score bug can and must look way better than the one we had a chance to see in Rio last time.
Here is just my idea of how it can be improved and I hope Tokyo 2020 will be epic this time!
Anyone else excited about the Olympic Games? 🏀👌