ROMEGA Clothing Logo Design | 2018

ROMEGA Clothing Logo Design | 2018 pink logo logo logo longe logo love clothing logo fashion logo fashion horse logo illustration illustrator branding logodesign logoinspiration logo design logo
Romega is a women's clothing brand in IRAN
In the Pahlavi language, Romega means Mare
So we used the meaning of its name to design the logo
Due to the youthfulness of this brand, a modern logo with high energy was designed

